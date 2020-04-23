Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 175 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.24. 20,401,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,358,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

