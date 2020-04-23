Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.70. 1,919,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,077. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average is $175.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

