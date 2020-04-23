Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. 1,791,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,128. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

