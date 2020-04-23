Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,513. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.