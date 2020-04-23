Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWRE. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2,186.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWRE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,292. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $33.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.