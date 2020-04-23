Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.24. 7,560,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,866. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

