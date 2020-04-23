Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 297,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,390. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

