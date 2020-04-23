Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

