Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. 7,648,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,471,506. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

