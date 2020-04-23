Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up about 2.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. 147,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,849. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

