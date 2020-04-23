Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $88,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

