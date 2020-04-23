Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 643 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 83,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 1,074,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,249. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

