Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $821,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.11. 2,345,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

