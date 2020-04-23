Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000.

Shares of RYE stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 100,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

