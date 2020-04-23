Kcash (KCASH) Price Up 40.9% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Kcash has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

