Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.35

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 4296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

