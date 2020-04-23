Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.35

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 4296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit