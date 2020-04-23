Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 37,364 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 4.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,340,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 327,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,132,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

