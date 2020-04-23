Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.69 and its 200-day moving average is $287.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

