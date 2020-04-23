Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 391.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,310. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

