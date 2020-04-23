Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) received a C$22.00 target price from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEY. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.63.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,187. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.27. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.