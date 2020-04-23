Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.36. 2,414,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

