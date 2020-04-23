Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 1,837,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,911. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

