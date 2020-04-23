Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

LSTR traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.