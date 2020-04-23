Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Up 12% Following Earnings Beat

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $45.96, 19,513,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 7,309,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

