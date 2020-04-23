LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGGNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 27,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,845. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.66. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.