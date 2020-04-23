Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $234.33. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.