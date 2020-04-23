Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $309.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

