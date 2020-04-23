Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%.

LOB stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 684,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,239. The stock has a market cap of $558.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.17. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

