Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.25-64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.67 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

LMT traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $383.78. 78,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.71.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit