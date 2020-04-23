Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.25-64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.67 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY20 guidance to $23.65-23.95 EPS.

LMT traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $383.78. 78,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.71.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

