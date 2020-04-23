Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.25-64.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.74 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.
LMT traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.72.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $428.71.
In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
