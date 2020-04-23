Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.25-64.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.74 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.

LMT traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,251. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $428.71.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

