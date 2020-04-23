ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. 30,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,242. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

