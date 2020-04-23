Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 19,892 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of United Technologies worth $41,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

