Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NYSE PM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. 4,868,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,427. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

