Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

EBSB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $547.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

