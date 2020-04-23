Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,221 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 189.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.74. 25,783,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,704,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.15. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

