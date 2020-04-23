Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,889 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,932. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

