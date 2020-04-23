Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,493,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 258,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

RSP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. 904,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

