Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,493,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 258,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

RSP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. 904,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit