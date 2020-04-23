Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 154,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 627.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 138,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,229. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

