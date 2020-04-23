Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. 2,412,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

