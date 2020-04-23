Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 15,497,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,198,189. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

