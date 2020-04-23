Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 778.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,127 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alcoa worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 20,693,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

