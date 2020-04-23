Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 169,023 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. 1,505,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.