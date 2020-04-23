Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,954. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

