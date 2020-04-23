Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 84,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 124,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.44. 7,648,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,471,506. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

