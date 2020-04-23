Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 78,748 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 25,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. 2,614,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.