Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.22. 1,283,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,543. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

