Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 22,064,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,345,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

