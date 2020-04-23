Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 233,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,612 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

