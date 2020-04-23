Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $110.92. 1,334,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,369. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

