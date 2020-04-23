Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 71,305 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,652,924 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

